Advertisement

“Transit Equity Day” recognized in Wisconsin

By Alex Loroff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The state of Wisconsin is joining the nation in honoring the legacy of Rosa Parks.

Since 2018, a network of transit rider unions, community organizations, and environmental groups have recognized Feb. 4 as “Transit Equity Day”.

The day not only marks Rosa Parks’ birthday, but advocates for public transportation as a civil right.

State Senator Jeff Smith (D - Brunswick) introduced a resolution in January to commemorate “Transit Equity Day” across the Badger state.

“During Black History Month, it is important to recognize the heroes like Rosa Parks that advanced the equality in our country’s history,” Smith said Friday.

The City of La Crosse has been spotlighting public transportation throughout the week.

Cathy Van Maren of the La Crosse Area Transit Advocates is among those who tout the benefits of transit, but says there are still inequities in the system.

“I’ve talked to several non-drivers who couldn’t take, or had to leave a job, because bus service didn’t match their hours or didn’t go to a workplace,” Van Maren expressed. “It currently does not provide the same level of access to jobs, services, shopping, and other aspects of life as a car driver would have.”

Van Maren doesn’t believe those shortcomings are the fault of transit providers, rather elected officials who don’t take transit into account.

“It results in part by not prioritizing transportation and transit equity in planning, zoning, policies, and budgeting,” Van Maren said. “That all can change when we educate people about the many benefits of public transit, which is greener, healthier, safer, and more equitable.”

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has formed a Non-Driver Advisory Committee to identify transportation barriers for the more than 30% of people in the state that are non-drivers.

La Crosse is also developing ways to improve transit access across the community.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A street sign for Charles Street in La Crosse, Wis. on Feb. 3, 2022.
UPDATE: La Crosse Police identify two people involved in Wednesday evening murder-suicide
Firefighters attack a blaze on East Grand Avenue in Eau Claire.
Eau Claire home heavily damaged in fire; no one hurt
David L. Smith was last seen Thursday morning at 7:15 a.m. driving into Eau Claire County on...
Chippewa Falls man found safe after Silver Alert issued
Mayor Greg Hoffman says Fleet Farm, which owns the building, is taking over the distribution...
DHL Supply Chain ceasing operations in Chippewa Falls
Tax season is here, and one tax credit that’s often overlooked could mean a tax break or up to...
For 2021 only, the IRS is letting more people without children qualify for a tax credit

Latest News

Transit equity
Eau Claire Celebrates Transit Equity Day
Winterfest
30th Winterfest Show Choir Competition
A Thursday fire destroyed an apartment at 2219 South Avenue
Donations being collected for family displaced by Thursday fire
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 4
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 4