UWEC receives $9.4 million workforce innovation grant

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire received a state workforce innovation grant worth up to $9.4 million to create a program to help alleviate workforce shortages in health care, education and social services.

UWEC is also partnering with Mayo Clinic Health System to train more nurses and create new degree programs in growing health care fields.

This grant is part of 12 regional projects Governor Tony Evers announced in December.

“We hope that it impacts the region short term by providing more nurses for the region, more teachers and more social workers for the region. We’re also hoping that it has a longer term impact on the region. Not just immediate but emergent,” said UWEC Assistant Chancellor for Strategic Partnerships and Program Development Michael Carney.

A second round of workforce innovation grants will be announced later this year. The program is paid for by $100 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.

