Women campaign for heart health on National Wear Red Day

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -February is all about our hearts.

For women, maintaining good heart health will greatly decrease our risk of heart attacks and strokes.

That’s why you may notice women wearing red Friday. National Wear Red Day is a reminder that we can do a lot to maintain and improve our heart health. It’s a yearly campaign to raise awareness about heart disease as it is the leading cause of death and disability in women.

Family Practice Nurse Practitioner Joy Hessel with Marshfield Clinic says it’s important to listen to your body for early signs.

“We often talk about prevention of heart disease, listening to our bodies, being atuned to routine preventative health care but again sometimes symptoms between men and women can differ. a female might experience a new onset of fatigue, and they might not describe it as a chest pain but more of a pressure or tightness,” Hessel said.

One in three women will experience cardiovascular disease in their lifetime. Show yourself some love – or encourage the women in your life – with a check-up, smart eating, more activity and less stress.

