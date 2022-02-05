Advertisement

1 in custody after single-vehicle crash in La Crosse County

Authorities say that based on the incident investigation, it appears speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.(MGN)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWNSHIP OF BARRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash in La Crosse County Friday evening.

According to a release from the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb. 4 at 9:23 p.m., authorities responded to the area of W4896 County Road B in the Township of Barre for a single-vehicle crash.

The Sheriff’s Office says the driver, 25-year-old Austin Olson, initially fled on foot after law enforcement arrived. He was found shortly after. Olson refused medical treatment on scene for injuries. He was taken into custody for suspicion of operating while under the influence, among other recommended charges.

Authorities say that based on the investigation of the incident, it appears speed and alcohol were factors.

Assisting the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office included the Wisconsin State Patrol, West Salem First Responders, and Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance.

