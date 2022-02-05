Advertisement

Authorities seeking information regarding burglary at Tomah Mini Storage

According to a release from the Tomah Police Department, on Jan. 31 at 5:08 a.m. a storage unit...
According to a release from the Tomah Police Department, on Jan. 31 at 5:08 a.m. a storage unit at the Tomah Mini Storage, located at 1115 N Superior Ave, was broken into and numerous items were stolen.(MGN Image)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOMAH, Wis. (WEAU) - The Tomah Police Department is seeking information regarding a burglary that occurred in Tomah.

According to a release from the Tomah Police Department, on Jan. 31 at 5:08 a.m., a storage unit at the Tomah Mini Storage, located at 1115 N Superior Ave, was broken into and numerous items were stolen.

The value of the items stolen is approximately $8,000.00.

The Tomah Police Department says additionally, a vehicle was caught on video surveillance that had a Wisconsin license plate of ACB3918. This plate is stolen, and being reported stolen to the Green Bay Police Department.

The Tomah Police Department says If anyone has contact with the stolen license plate, identify the driver and contact authorities at (608) 269-8090.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Eau Claire Police Department, there was a two-vehicle crash with injuries...
ECPD responds to 2 vehicle crash
DHS: COVID could become endemic in 2022
Octaviano Juarez-Corro
After 16 years on the run, alleged Milwaukee park shooter arrested in Mexico
Tax season is here, and one tax credit that’s often overlooked could mean a tax break or up to...
For 2021 only, the IRS is letting more people without children qualify for a tax credit
According to the social post, on Feb. 4 at approximately 12:04 p.m., the Hudson Police...
Hudson PD responds to bank robbery, searching for suspect

Latest News

EC In The Know holds community Q&A session with Eau Claire school board candidates
EC In The Know hosts town hall Q&A session with Eau Claire school board candidates
Feb. 1st is National Unclaimed Property Day.
Wisconsin Department of Revenue: One in 10 people have unclaimed property
Anna Hoffmann jumps at U.S. Ski Jumping Olympic Trials
Hoffmann competes in her Olympic debut
Orland Phillips got hundreds of birthday cards from across the country on his 103rd birthday.
VIDEO: 103-year-old World War II vet gets flooded with birthday cards