Authorities seeking information regarding burglary at Tomah Mini Storage

TOMAH, Wis. (WEAU) - The Tomah Police Department is seeking information regarding a burglary that occurred in Tomah.

According to a release from the Tomah Police Department, on Jan. 31 at 5:08 a.m., a storage unit at the Tomah Mini Storage, located at 1115 N Superior Ave, was broken into and numerous items were stolen.

The value of the items stolen is approximately $8,000.00.

The Tomah Police Department says additionally, a vehicle was caught on video surveillance that had a Wisconsin license plate of ACB3918. This plate is stolen, and being reported stolen to the Green Bay Police Department.

The Tomah Police Department says If anyone has contact with the stolen license plate, identify the driver and contact authorities at (608) 269-8090.

