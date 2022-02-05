Advertisement

EC In The Know hosts town hall Q&A session with Eau Claire school board candidates

By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A town hall meeting Saturday morning gave the community a chance to get to know the Eau Claire school board candidates ahead of this month’s primary election.

EC In The Know organized the question and answer session.

“We wanted to give the public a chance to be able to communicate and ask the questions that they had to the school board candidates who are going to be making the decisions for our children and for the community going forward, Maggie Vinopal, with EC In The Know, said.

Four out of seven of the school board candidates participated in the meeting.

Vinopal says it’s important to get to know the candidates and what they stand for.

“I think it’s very important for people to have a dialogue with candidates because we want people to show up and vote,” Vinopal said. “We want people to get engaged and we want people to choose the candidate that they think represents their beliefs and the direction they want the school district to go and the only way to find that out is to ask the questions that they want answered.”

Voters get their first chance to weigh in on the Eau Claire school board candidates during the primary election on February 15th.

Vinopal hopes EC In The Know can facilitate more community meetings like this one in the future.

