Hoffmann competes in her Olympic debut

Anna Hoffmann jumps at U.S. Ski Jumping Olympic Trials
Anna Hoffmann jumps at U.S. Ski Jumping Olympic Trials(Anna Hoffmann)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison’s Anna Hoffmann competed in her Olympic debut Saturday.

The Madison ski jumper recorded a jump of 64.5 meters in the first round.

Hoffmann needed to be in the top 30 to advance to the final ski jump competition.

Her score of 36.2 placed her 37th overall, so she did not advance to the final competition.

Hoffmann is the only US athlete in the ski jumping competition, at just 21 years old.

