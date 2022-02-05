A look at COVID-19 lockdown economic impact

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s been nearly two years since people were asked to stay home to help “slow the spread” of COVID-19.

More than 22 months later, the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Though people aren’t locking down anymore, a recent Johns Hopkins University study showed lockdowns may not have saved many lives.

Lockdowns did, however, lead to great economic consequences.

“Any time you prohibit people from doing things they would have done otherwise, there’s going to be some economic impact, right. And the more that you limit people from doing things that they would have otherwise done, the greater the economic impact is going to be,” UW-Eau Claire Economics Department Chair Thomas Kemp said.

Hugh Passow owns Main Street Gallery and Antique Emporium in downtown Eau Claire. Like many small business owners, he struggled when Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers implement his “Safer at Home” on March 25, 2020.

“Lack of people coming in the door is always tough for anybody but we did manage to do some online business because of people being at home and stuff so that made up for some of it,” Passow said. “It certainly didn’t bring it all back.”

He wasn’t the only one seeing online business surge.

Kemp said staying at home caused people to change their shopping habits.

“If you are operating a small local retail establishment, you probably took a pretty serious hit and so there’s probably some significant impacts there,” he said. “Conversely, if you operate a large online retailer or are a large delivery service, you saw huge gains.”

Kemp said he can’t put a direct number on lockdowns’ economic impact.

He did say, however, while short-term uncertainty caused some economic issues, once people started getting government aid like stimulus checks, cash started flowing again.

“The average American’s household’s disposable income actually went up early COVID,” Kemp said.

Passow saw it first-hand as things got busier around his store when government checks showed up in the mail.

“That really made a big difference,” he said. “You could tell every time that there was a handout that some people would spend money on something that they wouldn’t have otherwise.”

As for the future, Kemp said some consumer behaviors may be forever changed but some online shoppers may return to the store. Only time will tell.

The Johns Hopkins study did say some COVID-19 mitigation strategies made a big difference, potentially saving lives.

When asked about the study Thursday, Wisconsin Department of Health Services Bureau of Communicable Diseases Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard said it did not have enough Wisconsin-specific data for him to comment on whether Evers’ orders were effective.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.