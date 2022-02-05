Mar Mar’s Barkery is serving up pet-friendly treats

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A Chippewa Falls bakery is whipping up treats from some four-legged customers.

One of Diane Chittendon’s fur babies, Marshall, is a rescue pup.

Marshall has some sensitivities.

“He has a lot of different types of allergies like he’s allergic to grass and trees and a few different food items and there’s a lot of products on the shelf on the stores, that I’m not putting down, but with all the additives and everything I’m trying to make him a healthier diet,” Chittendon said.

Because of those allergies, Chittendon was inspired to come up with Mar Mar’s Barkery where she makes homemade dog treats.

Chittendon fostered Marshall’s mom while she was pregnant to prevent her, and her unborn puppies, from being out down.

“I fostered the mom dog until the puppies were born and she had eight puppies, and my grandson named them all after Paw Patrol characters,” Chittendon said.

After the puppies were born, Marshall ended up finding his forever home with Chittendon.

“I told the shelter whichever puppy had the last adoption papers taken out, that’s the one I would adopt, and that happened to be Marshall,” Chittendon said.

Chittendon’s pet-friendly snacks range anywhere from veggie treats to bunt cakes.

“Which are all pet friendly so they look like they’re chocolate but it’s actually carob which is safe for pets and everything,” Chittendon said.

She even makes pizzas and other treats that can be enjoyed by more than dogs.

“Apple oat and carrot treats that are not only good for dogs but your cats, goats, sheep’s, horses,” Chittendon said. “So, it’s a variety of animals.”

At the moment Chittendon is making her treats out of her home but hopes to open a brick and mortar store somewhere in downtown Chippewa Falls or near a dog park.

“Our dogs are family and you got to treat them like family,” Chittendon said. “So, feed them healthy food, we’re as people eating healthier, so should our pets.”

If you’re looking to get your hands on Mar Mar’s Barkery treats or give them a try, Chittendon will have a booth at February 6th’s Valentine’s Day Craft Fair in Chippewa County. You can grab some treats for your pups and furry friends from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Eagles Club in Lake Hallie.

