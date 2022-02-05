Advertisement

Wisconsin Department of Revenue: One in 10 people have unclaimed property

Feb. 1st is National Unclaimed Property Day.
Feb. 1st is National Unclaimed Property Day.(WDAM)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - National Unclaimed Property Day is a reminder for everyone to do a free search for unclaimed property, according to the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.

National Unclaimed Property Day was earlier this week, on Feb. 1.

On this day, the Wisconsin DOR reported that one in 10 people have unclaimed property.

“What better day to share news that one in 10 people in the United States have property waiting for them to claim,” Wisconsin Department of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca said.

Barca went on to note, “Governor Evers recently signed a bipartisan bill to update our unclaimed property laws, making it easier for holders to report unclaimed property, so it can be matched to the person it belongs to.”

Unclaimed property in Wisconsin is held by the Wisconsin DOR.

Around $37 million was returned to owners last year, according to the DOR.

Anyone can search the DOR’s unclaimed property database for themselves or family members. There is no cost to search or file a claim.

According to the DOR, unclaimed property is generally any financial asset belonging to another person.

You can view a full list of unclaimed property types here.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Eau Claire Police Department, there was a two-vehicle crash with injuries...
ECPD responds to 2 vehicle crash
DHS: COVID could become endemic in 2022
Octaviano Juarez-Corro
After 16 years on the run, alleged Milwaukee park shooter arrested in Mexico
Tax season is here, and one tax credit that’s often overlooked could mean a tax break or up to...
For 2021 only, the IRS is letting more people without children qualify for a tax credit
According to the social post, on Feb. 4 at approximately 12:04 p.m., the Hudson Police...
Hudson PD responds to bank robbery, searching for suspect

Latest News

EC In The Know holds community Q&A session with Eau Claire school board candidates
EC In The Know hosts town hall Q&A session with Eau Claire school board candidates
According to a release from the Tomah Police Department, on Jan. 31 at 5:08 a.m. a storage unit...
Authorities seeking information regarding burglary at Tomah Mini Storage
Anna Hoffmann jumps at U.S. Ski Jumping Olympic Trials
Hoffmann competes in her Olympic debut
Orland Phillips got hundreds of birthday cards from across the country on his 103rd birthday.
VIDEO: 103-year-old World War II vet gets flooded with birthday cards