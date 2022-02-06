Advertisement

Eau Claire team finishes third at flag football championships

By WEAU Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -While the Packers season may be over, a group of Eau Claire teens got the chance to represent them at a competition this weekend.

The Northwest Wisconsin Champions League flag football team was selected by the Packers to represent the organization at this year’s NFL Flag Championships in Las Vegas.

After winning four games, Eau Claire’s “Packers” lost to the Patriots Saturday afternoon.

They finished the competition in third place.

