Eau Claire team finishes third at flag football championships

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -While the Packers season may be over, a group of Eau Claire teens got the chance to represent them at a competition this weekend.

The Northwest Wisconsin Champions League flag football team was selected by the Packers to represent the organization at this year’s NFL Flag Championships in Las Vegas.

After winning four games, Eau Claire’s “Packers” lost to the Patriots Saturday afternoon.

They finished the competition in third place.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.