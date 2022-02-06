Galesville business ‘a near total loss’ after Sunday morning fire

GALESVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - A business in Galesville is “a near total loss” after a fire Sunday morning.

Jeff’s Service, an auto service shop located on the north side of Galesville near the Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau schools, sustained heavy damage from the fire, according to the Galesville Area Fire Department.

In a release, Fire Chief Lucas Teska said that his department was called to the fire at 4:12 a.m. and he requested mutual aid from the Ettrick Fire Department and Trempealeau Fire Department one minute later. Teska arrived at the scene of the fire at 4:21 a.m. and immediately requested additional assistance from neighboring departments. The first Galesville Area Fire Department crew arrived at 4:24 a.m.

The business sustained an estimated $1.5 million in damages. A cat that lived in the business died in the fire. One firefighter was hurt and was taken to a hospital with a minor injury.

According to the release, the scene was cleared at 10:33 a.m. Teska said that crews worked through the cold and icy conditions to put out the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Jeff’s Service had been operating at the location along Highway 53 since 1990 and was established in 1976, according to the business’s website.

Credited with assistance in responding to the fire are the Ettrick, Trempealeau, Arcadia, Blair, Whitehall, Holmen, Dodge, Melrose and Fountain City fire departments. Also assisting with the fire were the Galesville Ettrick First Responders, Tri State Ambulance, dispatch and deputies with the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Department, Galesville Police Department, Midwest Gas, Xcel Energy, Trempealeau County Highway Department, City of Galesville Public Works Department, Abel Excavating, Charlie’s Fix It & Towing and Mikrut’s towing.

Retired Galesville Area Fire Department Chief Tom Peterson as well as members of the community who delivered food and drinks to the scene or station were also thanked for their assistance during the fire.

