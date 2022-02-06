SportScene 13 for Saturday, February 5

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It was round two of the the Old Abes vs. Huskies in boys basketball as North played host to their rivals from Memorial. While McDonell faced conference foe Osseo-Fairchild in Chippewa Falls. On the girls hardwood, Eau Claire Immanuel battled Elmwood/Plum City. In college basketball, UW-Eau Claire and UW-La Crosse matched up in men’s and women’s action. Finally, we hit the ice as the Blugolds men’s hockey team looked for a sweep of Northland College.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.