2022 WIAA State Hockey Tournament brackets released

The tournament begins Feb. 15 in Division 1 of boy’s hockey and Feb. 17 in Division 2 of boy’s hockey as well as girl’s hockey.
[FILE] The championship and runner-up trophies for the 2021 WIAA State Hockey Championship held in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.(Jimmie Kaska | WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WEAU) - The 2022 WIAA State Hockey Tournament brackets are out Sunday afternoon.

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association sponsors three championships, two in boy’s hockey and one in girl’s hockey, for the sport of ice hockey.

Coaches across Wisconsin met on Sunday to seed their sectionals, four per division. The tournament begins Feb. 15 in Division 1 of boy’s hockey and Feb. 17 in Division 2 of boy’s hockey as well as girl’s hockey. The semifinals and championship of each division will be played at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis. March 3-5.

Teams earning top seeds in each division include defending champion Hudson, Notre Dame, Edgewood and Waukesha in Division 1 of boy’s hockey, Rice Lake, Lakeland Union, Baldwin-Woodville and defending champion St. Mary’s Springs in Division 2 of boy’s hockey and Central Wisconsin (D.C. Everest co-op), St. Croix Valley (River Falls co-op), Metro (Middleton co-op) and Bay Area (Green Bay East co-op) in girl’s hockey.

You can view the full pairings on the WIAA website:

Prior to 2020, there was only one division of boy’s hockey. Girl’s hockey was sponsored as a state championship beginning with the 2001-2002 season. Boy’s hockey was sponsored beginning with the 1970-71 season. Nearly every state hockey championship has been played in Madison, except for 1974-75 when the event was held in Green Bay and 2021′s championships that were moved to Wisconsin Rapids due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CFM Sabers (Chippewa Falls-Menomonie co-op) won the girl’s state title in 2021. Hudson took home the D1 boy’s title in 2021 while St. Mary’s Springs repeated as champion in D2 last year.

