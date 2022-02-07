Advertisement

Altoona man found guilty of vehicular homicide, OWI in 2020 crash

25-year-old Trevor Plemon will be sentenced May 23.(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - An Altoona man pleaded no contest and was found guilty of vehicular homicide Monday in Chippewa County Circuit Court.

According to online court records, 25-year-old Trevor Plemon entered a no contest plea to one charge of homicide by vehicle with the use of a controlled substance and one charge of operating while intoxicated-2nd offense and was found guilty by the court.

A second charge of homicide by vehicle with the use of a controlled substance and charges of possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating while suspended and four counts of bail jumping were dismissed but read in.

Plemon was charged after a fatal crash in September of 2020 near Bloomer that killed 63-year-old Christine Pruecher. Plemon is out on a $1,000 cash bond and is not allowed to consume or possess drugs or possess drug paraphernalia and is subject to random drug testing. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 23, according to online court records. Plemon faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in state prison and a maximum penalty of $100,000.

