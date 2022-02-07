Advertisement

Amazon increasing base salary caps to 350K

Amazon is breaking the bank in an attempt to entice employees.
Amazon is breaking the bank in an attempt to entice employees.(Source: WBRC)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Amazon hopes to entice employees with bigger paychecks.

The e-commerce and cloud computing giant is increasing its maximum base pay in the U.S. from $160,000 to $350,000 per year.

According to an internal blog post Monday, Amazon also said it will boost its overall compensation ranges for most jobs globally.

These changes are in effect for corporate and technology workers.

A spokesperson for Amazon wouldn’t comment but confirmed the authenticity of the blog post.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beloit Amazon facility
Amazon plans to build distribution center in Dane County
Jeff's Service sustained an estimated $1.5 million in damages.
Galesville business ‘a near total loss’ after Sunday morning fire
Feb. 1st is National Unclaimed Property Day.
Wisconsin Department of Revenue: One in 10 people have unclaimed property
Despite cold temperatures, ice is still dangerously thin in some spots on Lake Winnebago.
Man escapes truck that broke through thin Lake Winnebago ice
Two ice makers spray water after installing a sub-glacial Beijing 2022 logo on the track at the...
Winter Olympic athletes using burner phones in Beijing

Latest News

Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe was laid to rest Monday. Authorities say his girlfriend...
Police officer laid to rest after girlfriend allegedly hit him with her car, left him out in cold
Voters wait outside the Lee Hill polling location on Election Day in Spotsylvania, Va., Nov. 3,...
US warns midterms could spark calls for extremist violence
Police responded Monday to a shooting at a Fred Meyer grocery store in Richland, Washington.
Police: 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Fred Meyer store in Washington
First lady Jill Biden remarks "I was disappointed" free community college got cut from Build...
Jill Biden says bills aren’t footballs to ‘pass or pivot’
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Lung expert: Floyd died because his breathing was restricted