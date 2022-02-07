Advertisement

Bipartisan Wisconsin business coalition backs elections head

Wisconsin Election Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe addresses 2020 election claims.
Wisconsin Election Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe addresses 2020 election claims.(.)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 7:50 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A bipartisan group of Wisconsin business leaders is voicing support for the state’s embattled elections administrator, her staff and local election officials.

Nearly two dozen prominent Wisconsin business leaders issued a letter Monday backing Meagan Wolfe even as Republicans have called for her resignation and pursued investigations into how the 2020 election was run.

The Wisconsin Business Leaders for Democracy Coalition sent letters offering “sincere gratitude and full support” to Wolfe, the Wisconsin Elections Commission and more than 1,800 municipal clerks who run elections in the battleground state.

Wolfe has also garnered national support amid the GOP attacks, which she calls “baseless.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beloit Amazon facility
Amazon plans to build distribution center in Dane County
Jeff's Service sustained an estimated $1.5 million in damages.
Galesville business ‘a near total loss’ after Sunday morning fire
Feb. 1st is National Unclaimed Property Day.
Wisconsin Department of Revenue: One in 10 people have unclaimed property
Despite cold temperatures, ice is still dangerously thin in some spots on Lake Winnebago.
Man escapes truck that broke through thin Lake Winnebago ice
A heavy police presence has been reported at an apartment complex in the Milwaukee suburb of...
Police: Shooter at apartment complex kills 2, then himself

Latest News

Ron Johnson
Wisconsin’s Johnson not fighting to get South Carolina jobs
Tammy and Cliff Webster, Powerball winners.
“A wonderful blessing”: Oneida couple claims Powerball jackpot
The open enrollment period runs from Feb. 7 through April 29 for the 2022-23 school year.
Open enrollment begins Monday for Wisconsin schools
The Wisconsin DMV is reporting a new smishing scam has been going around.
Smishing scam poses as DMV
Golden Apple
Golden Apple Awards: Rhonda Winistorfer - Meadowview Elementary (2/7/22)