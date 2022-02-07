Advertisement

Chippewa County woman charged with stealing over $50,000 from employer

By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa County woman is charged Monday with stealing over $50,000 from her employer.

Jessica Guthman, 34, of Holcombe is accused of stealing $50,446.35 from May of 2018 through May of 2020 from Subway in Cornell.

According to court documents, Guthman stole the money by entering item corrections after cash sales and then pocketing the difference. The owner of the restaurant said they noticed a drop in revenue and began researching past sales data when they noticed the item corrections.

Guthman told investigators at first that she didn’t take the money, but then admitted she had done about $10,000 in cash thefts.

Guthman is charged with theft in a business setting of between $10,000 and $100,000, a felony, with maximum penalties of $25,000 and 10 years in prison if convicted. She will appear in court April 5, according to online court records.

