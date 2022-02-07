Advertisement

Eau Claire scout troop honors first female Eagle Scouts

Madelynn Branco being honored as she officially becomes an Eagle Scout in Eau Claire, Wis. on...
Madelynn Branco being honored as she officially becomes an Eagle Scout in Eau Claire, Wis. on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.(Max Cotton)
By Max Cotton
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire officially has two new female Eagle Scouts.

Boy Scouts Troop 124 leaders bestowed scouting’s highest honor among six teenagers Sunday, including two female scouts.

“I finally get to wear the Eagle Scout neckerchief and get to wear the badge. Finally I get to represent what I’ve been showing off for the past year,” said Madelynn Branco, one of the female scouts honored Sunday.

Scout Master Kevin Greenhow was watching firsthand when Branco and Anna Haupt got their Eagle Scout pins.

“I wouldn’t have missed this for the world,” he said.

That’s because becoming an Eagle Scout isn’t easy. In addition to receiving various merit badges, they must complete a service project.

“To show the dedication of these kids and how hard they’ve worked and what they’ve really achieved, this is the greatest honor it can be for a scout,” he said.

For Branco, getting the pin isn’t merely an honor. It’s an opportunity to continue serving.

“It means I’ve fulfilled my service and I can keep going forward,” she said. “When I finally get the neckerchief and the badges, I can put forth and show people now that I’ve officially earned it and I’m going to keep providing for my community.”

While she’s looking forward to using her Eagle Scout pin to improve her community, Branco knows her place in history as one of the first females wearing one.

“It’s tremendous and now that I finally get to wear it, I’m ecstatic to finally show off and be one of the first,” she said.

Sunday’s ceremony was also a family affair for Branco. Her two brothers also received their Eagle Scout pins.

