Hands at the wheel: New pottery studio opens in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A new business in Eau Claire is inviting you to be a part of the artistic community; hands on, where you may look AND touch.

Whitney Stuart, founder and owner of Half Moon Clay Center joins Hello Wisconsin Monday morning, for a spin around the new studio.

Half Moon Clay Center offers classes for all experience levels, from beginners just getting behind the wheel to experts.

Sip & Spin classes are also on the table, a laid-back 2.5 hour class teaching everything you need to get started behind the wheel.

