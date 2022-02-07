Advertisement

Hands at the wheel: New pottery studio opens in Eau Claire

Banbury Place is now home to the Chippewa Valley’s first community clay studio, Half Moon Clay Center.
(WPTA)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:11 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A new business in Eau Claire is inviting you to be a part of the artistic community; hands on, where you may look AND touch.

Whitney Stuart, founder and owner of Half Moon Clay Center joins Hello Wisconsin Monday morning, for a spin around the new studio.

Half Moon Clay Center offers classes for all experience levels, from beginners just getting behind the wheel to experts.

Sip & Spin classes are also on the table, a laid-back 2.5 hour class teaching everything you need to get started behind the wheel.

To see all available workshops and upcoming classes, see here.

