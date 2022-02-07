Advertisement

Kylie Jenner announces birth of 2nd child with Travis Scott

Recording artist Travis Scott, left, and Kylie Jenner, right, attend the 72nd annual Parsons...
Recording artist Travis Scott, left, and Kylie Jenner, right, attend the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit presented by The New School at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in New York. Jenner gave birth to her second baby with Scott on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, according to an announcement on social media on Sunday, Feb. 6.(Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Kylie Jenner announced the birth of her second child with rapper Travis Scott in a post Sunday on social media — with a blue heart indicating it’s a boy.

The 24-year-old reality star and makeup mogul didn’t disclose the new baby’s name.

The child was apparently born Wednesday, as the Instagram post was captioned with the date “2/2/22″ and a black-and-white photo of the newborn apparently holding hands with his big sister, Stormi, who turned four on Feb. 1.

Jenner also posted flowers sent to her and Scott, 30, from notable family members like Kim Kardashian-West.

Jenner and Scott have been dating since 2017.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A heavy police presence has been reported at an apartment complex in the Milwaukee suburb of...
Police: Shooter at apartment complex kills 2, then himself
Feb. 1st is National Unclaimed Property Day.
Wisconsin Department of Revenue: One in 10 people have unclaimed property
Authorities say that based on the incident investigation, it appears speed and alcohol were...
1 in custody after single-vehicle crash in La Crosse County
According to the Eau Claire Police Department, there was a two-vehicle crash with injuries...
ECPD responds to 2 vehicle crash
According to a release from the Tomah Police Department, on Jan. 31 at 5:08 a.m. a storage unit...
Authorities seeking information regarding burglary at Tomah Mini Storage

Latest News

The St. Norbert College music program has had 100% employment placement for their graduating...
Wisconsin musicians on their way to, and already achieving, stardom with artistic success
[FILE] The championship and runner-up trophies for the 2021 WIAA State Hockey Championship held...
2022 WIAA State Hockey Tournament brackets released
The IRS has some considerations before you file your taxes this year.
IRS: Things to consider before filing your 2021 taxes
SkyWarn 13 Web Weather (2/6/22)