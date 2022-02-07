Meadowview Elementary General School Assistant honored with Golden Apple Award

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Week two of our month-long show of appreciation for educators and staff in the Eau Claire Area School District with a visit to Meadowview Elementary. The Golden Apple Award going to a general school assistant that is at the heart of the Hawks community.

Meadowview principal Kit Schiefelbein giving Rhonda Winistorfer a hug for her 24 years of supporting classrooms, teachers and students throughout the building. As a GSA, Mrs. Winistorfer wears many hats, from lunch room duty to working in the office to perhaps her favorite part of the job, working with small groups of students.

“Warms your heart, it really does. It just makes you feel good inside, you know they might get mad at me sometimes but when it comes down to it, they’re very supportive of us too and they appreciate everything that we do. I’m never bored, I get to move around, I get to see other kids so moving around is the best part, it keeps me very active,” says Rhonda Winistorfer.

Last year’s Golden Apple Award winner from Meadowview, school secretary Francine Clark says Rhonda is a key member of the staff.

“Helping in the cafeteria, helping in the office, helping to work with students in small groups as well as helping teachers to prepare things for their classrooms. Like I said, she’s just an integral part of the school, she does it with such grace and a quietness about her, but I don’t know what we would do without her,” says Clark.

Mrs. Winistorfer and Meadowview Elementary will split $1,000 in grant funding from the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation and Rhonda will receive a golden apple crystal at the awards banquet on April 14th at The Florian Gardens.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.