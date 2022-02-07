Menomonie man found guilty of attempted homicide in 2020 stabbing

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Menomonie man is found guilty of attempted homicide after a 2020 stabbing injured one person.

43-year-old Tasheen Goggins was found guilty in Dunn County Circuit Court on Monday after pleading no contest to attempted 1st-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon. A felony charge of mayhem was dismissed but read in.

In November of 2020, Goggins stabbed a man in Menomonie. The stabbing victim was found inside of Domino’s Pizza with a stab wound on his stomach. Goggins told law enforcement that he used a knife with a blade approximately four inches long in the stabbing.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 8. Goggins faces a maximum sentence of life in state prison. He is currently being held at the Dunn County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.