EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

As part of its 40th season, the Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild presents, “Muskie Love” at The Grand Theatre.

Ben and Bea are rival fishing guides, both avowedly single—and happy that way. Through the playful scheming of Bea’s Uncle Roy (helped along by his daughter, Sarah, and her boyfriend, Claude), Ben and Bea are soon lured into a romantic trap. Despite their sworn hatred of each other, the couple finds themselves inexplicably drawn together. Throw in DNR Doug, the ever-present Wisconsin love of the Packers, a few jokes from Roy, and a wonderful blend of tuneful songs – and you’ve got Muskie Love – sure to please everyone! This laugh-a-minute fish tale is a comic, contemporary take on Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing, set on the shores of Green Bay, Wisconsin.

7:30pm: February 10-12, 17-19

1:30pm: February 13 & 20

The Grand Theatre

Adults/Seniors $30 Youth/Students $15

Tickets: online or call 715-832-7529

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.