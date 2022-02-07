Advertisement

New home construction shows drop in Wisconsin in 2021

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New data from the Wisconsin Builders Association released Monday indicate the number of new homes being constructed in the state decreased during the second half of 2021, particularly in the fourth quarter of the year.

The association states 2,146 permits were pulled between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31 of 2021, which is 16% less than the 2,567 permits pulled the previous quarter. Further, the second half of 2021 was slumped compared to the first half, with permit numbers slipping by nearly a third.

There were 11,711 permits pulled in 2021 overall, marking nearly 5% fewer than that of 2020 (12,291).

WBA Executive Director Brad Boycks explained that costs to build a home have only increased over the past two years.

“Homebuilding has been strong over the last two years, but the material prices and supply chain delays have started to have a significant impact on the number of homes the industry can build,” Boycks said.

WBA noted that at its peak, the cost of lumber added around $36,000 to the cost of an average-size home. Prices of other necessary products such as windows and aluminum have also increased.

