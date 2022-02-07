Advertisement

No one injured in Adams County ice break-through incident

Police Lights
Police Lights(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COTTONVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Department said no one was injured when a vehicle broke through the ice Saturday morning.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. near the Big Roche A Cri Lake boat landing in the town of Preston. Investigators said a 25-year-old man had been driving on the east side of State Highway 13 and attempted to drive west underneath the bridge when the vehicle began to break through the ice. The vehicle then became partially submerged.

The vehicle was later removed by a towing company.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging the public to avoid the ice near the area of the bridge for recreational purposes due to this incident.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Adams County Fire District, Niemen’s Services, Adams County Highway Department, and the Wisconsin DNR.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beloit Amazon facility
Amazon plans to build distribution center in Dane County
Jeff's Service sustained an estimated $1.5 million in damages.
Galesville business ‘a near total loss’ after Sunday morning fire
Feb. 1st is National Unclaimed Property Day.
Wisconsin Department of Revenue: One in 10 people have unclaimed property
Despite cold temperatures, ice is still dangerously thin in some spots on Lake Winnebago.
Man escapes truck that broke through thin Lake Winnebago ice
Two ice makers spray water after installing a sub-glacial Beijing 2022 logo on the track at the...
Winter Olympic athletes using burner phones in Beijing

Latest News

Muskie Love
"Muskie Love" (2/7/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (2/7/22)
Leinenkugel’s nephew, Tony Bugher, will take over as president on Jan. 1, 2023.
Dick Leinenkugel to retire as president of Leinenkugel’s
Gov. Evers grants 71 pardons since May
Gov. Evers announces 25 more pardons
Matiullah Matie during an interview with NewsChannel 7 on Jan. 31.
Well known Wausau Afghan refugee facing sexual assault charge