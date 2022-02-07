Advertisement

Open enrollment begins Monday for Wisconsin schools

The open enrollment period runs from Feb. 7 through April 29 for the 2022-23 school year.
The open enrollment period runs from Feb. 7 through April 29 for the 2022-23 school year.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Beginning Monday, parents and guardians can open enroll their children into Wisconsin schools.

The open enrollment period runs from Feb. 7 through April 29 for the 2022-23 school year.

Open enrollment allows children to attend schools in districts other than the one they reside in and is available to any kindergarten through 12th grade student as well as certain 4K students. Parents and guardians can apply on the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction website.

Open-enrolled students generally have the same rights and responsibilities as resident students in the district, but certain transfer students must adhere to Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association rules regarding transfers. Resident school districts can deny open enrollment applications based on set criteria, such as early or late applications, missing information or ineligibility due to age. Students also can transfer to virtual charter schools with the open enrollment program.

In 2020-21, there were 44,264 applications for open enrollment in Wisconsin, the second-highest total since the process became available in 1998-99. 2020-21 also saw the greatest number of transfer students since 1998-99 at 70,428, as well as enrollment in virtual charter schools nearly doubling from 2019-20 from 8,696 students to a record 16,020 students.

An alternate application for open enrollment that applies to specific situations involving students is available at other times of the year. The reasons and process for the alternate open enrollment application are available on the Wisconsin DPI website.

For more information about open enrollment, you can visit the Wisconsin DPI website.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beloit Amazon facility
Amazon plans to build distribution center in Dane County
Jeff's Service sustained an estimated $1.5 million in damages.
Galesville business ‘a near total loss’ after Sunday morning fire
Feb. 1st is National Unclaimed Property Day.
Wisconsin Department of Revenue: One in 10 people have unclaimed property
Despite cold temperatures, ice is still dangerously thin in some spots on Lake Winnebago.
Man escapes truck that broke through thin Lake Winnebago ice
A heavy police presence has been reported at an apartment complex in the Milwaukee suburb of...
Police: Shooter at apartment complex kills 2, then himself

Latest News

The Wisconsin DMV is reporting a new smishing scam has been going around.
Smishing scam poses as DMV
Golden Apple
Golden Apple Awards: Rhonda Winistorfer - Meadowview Elementary (2/7/22)
Wisconsin Election Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe addresses 2020 election claims.
Bipartisan Wisconsin business coalition backs elections head
HALF MOON CLAY #3
HALF MOON CLAY #3