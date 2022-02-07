Open enrollment begins Monday for Wisconsin schools

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Beginning Monday, parents and guardians can open enroll their children into Wisconsin schools.

The open enrollment period runs from Feb. 7 through April 29 for the 2022-23 school year.

Open enrollment allows children to attend schools in districts other than the one they reside in and is available to any kindergarten through 12th grade student as well as certain 4K students. Parents and guardians can apply on the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction website.

Open-enrolled students generally have the same rights and responsibilities as resident students in the district, but certain transfer students must adhere to Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association rules regarding transfers. Resident school districts can deny open enrollment applications based on set criteria, such as early or late applications, missing information or ineligibility due to age. Students also can transfer to virtual charter schools with the open enrollment program.

In 2020-21, there were 44,264 applications for open enrollment in Wisconsin, the second-highest total since the process became available in 1998-99. 2020-21 also saw the greatest number of transfer students since 1998-99 at 70,428, as well as enrollment in virtual charter schools nearly doubling from 2019-20 from 8,696 students to a record 16,020 students.

An alternate application for open enrollment that applies to specific situations involving students is available at other times of the year. The reasons and process for the alternate open enrollment application are available on the Wisconsin DPI website.

For more information about open enrollment, you can visit the Wisconsin DPI website.

