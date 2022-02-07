Pulaski native, Deedra Irwin makes history in Winter Olympics biathlon

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In Deedra Irwin’s first olympics, the Pulaski native made history for the United States when she placed seventh the biathlon.

Monday’s 15K individual start was held at Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Centre, which is northwest of Beijing. The biathlon is a winter sport that combines cross-country skiing and rifle shooting.

Irwin crossed the line in 44:14.1 and had only one shooting penalty, giving Team USA their highest finish in the biathlon in history.

7th!!!!!! @deedrablu has an unbelievable race and takes the BEST EVER finish for Team USA in the Olympics!!! #beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/w8hwmg4Rqo — US Biathlon (@USBiathlon) February 7, 2022

Following her finish, Irwin was emotional when she was interviewed on the NBC Olympic broadcast.

“I’m just so honored to be a part of this team and this organization,” Irwin said. “And to be among some of the U.S. women they’ve been so supportive and inspirational to me ever since I joined this sport in 2018. I’m just honored this is so incredible.”

