Smishing scam poses as DMV

The Wisconsin DMV is reporting a new smishing scam has been going around.(Source: WDAM)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Scammers posing as the Wisconsin Dept. of Motor Vehicles are sending text messages hoping people will reply with valuable personal information, including items that could be used to steal their identities or credit card numbers.

Anyone responding to the link in the message would be taken to a fake DMV website, where they would be asked to fill-in that personal data. The DMV describes the scam as ‘smishing,’ a portmanteau of SMS and phishing.

“Don’t reply or call the number from unknown texts. And don’t be fooled by panicky wording in the message. To be sure, you can always start at wisconsindmv.gov, give us a call or drop us an email to confirm,” DMV Administrator Kristina Boardman said, adding that “working with the DMV has never been easier.”

Sample smishing message as provided by the Wisconsin DMV.
Sample smishing message as provided by the Wisconsin DMV.(Wisconsin Dept. of Motor Vehicles)

The agency points out that most people conduct their business online now and remind them to check to make sure the website ends with a .gov. Going to a .com or .org or other website could land a user on a private company’s (or scammer’s) page where they may get personal information or charge for what would otherwise be free information.

Some of the things that can be done at the DMV website are:

