Well known Wausau Afghan refugee facing sexual assault charge

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 40-year-old man who openly shared his experiences of coming to Wausau from Afghanistan as part of the refugee resettlement project has been arrested following an investigation in sexual assault.

Police are recommending Matiullah Matie be charged with fourth-degree sexual assault.

On Wednesday, Feb. 2. Wausau Police said a victim reported she was assaulted by Matie while in a vehicle on Wausau’s northeast side. The victim was identified as an acquaintance and was assisting Matie and his family in refugee resettlement.

As a result of the investigation, Matie was arrested Monday morning. He was released on a signature bond.

Matie is the patriarch of one of two families that resettled in Wausau recently from Afghanistan. He shared his story with NewsChannel 7 for on-camera interviews that aired on Jan. 24 and Jan. 31 during our newscasts.

