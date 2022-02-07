Advertisement

Wisconsin returns to pre-Omicron COVID-19 cases levels - which are still high

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The entire COVID-19 case spike attributed to the Omicron variant of the virus has all but been erased, as cases returned drop to the levels they were before Christmas when Dept. of Health Services counts began a sharp upward turn.

State health officials celebrated the downward turn in a tweet that offered a snapshot of the daily figures, saying “our numbers appear to be moving in the right direction.”

“Please – don’t let up on your efforts to #StopTheSpread. If you haven’t already – get a vaccine or booster, and continue to follow public health guidance,” the tweet continued.

However, despite cases returning to where they had been pre-Omicron, the state agency’s reports show they remain at extraordinarily high levels. DHS’ update Monday showed the seven-day rolling average sitting at 3,363 confirmed cases per day, just under the 3,496 cases per day reported on Dec. 25.

These past 12 weeks and a two month stretch in late 2020 have been the only times the seven-day rolling-average have been over 3,000 cases per day. As far as single day totals, Monday’s report showed 1,305 new confirmed cases reported in the past 24 hours, and approximately 5,300 cases reported over the weekend.

New confirmed COVID-19 cases by date confirmed, and 7-day average.
New confirmed COVID-19 cases by date confirmed, and 7-day average.(Dept. of Health Services)

The seven-day rolling-average for deaths, which had been slipping since late January, fell to 17 reported deaths per day, the lowest point of the year. That average has bounced between 20-30 deaths per day since early December. In all 11,387 people have died from COVID-19 or complications related to the virus.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beloit Amazon facility
Amazon plans to build distribution center in Dane County
Jeff's Service sustained an estimated $1.5 million in damages.
Galesville business ‘a near total loss’ after Sunday morning fire
Feb. 1st is National Unclaimed Property Day.
Wisconsin Department of Revenue: One in 10 people have unclaimed property
Despite cold temperatures, ice is still dangerously thin in some spots on Lake Winnebago.
Man escapes truck that broke through thin Lake Winnebago ice
Trucks and supporters travel down Bloor Street during a demonstration in support of a trucker...
Ottawa declares state of emergency over COVID-19 protests

Latest News

Tasheen Goggins was found guilty of attempted 1st-degree intentional homicide in a 2020...
Menomonie man found guilty of attempted homicide in 2020 stabbing
Deedra Irwin has historic Olympic finish for Team USA in biathlon.
Pulaski native, Deedra Irwin makes history in Winter Olympics biathlon
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (2/7/22)
Tammy and Cliff Webster, Powerball winners.
“A wonderful blessing”: Oneida couple claims Powerball jackpot
25-year-old Trevor Plemon will be sentenced May 23.
Altoona man found guilty of vehicular homicide, OWI in 2020 crash