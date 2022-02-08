Advertisement

2 people arrested after drug-related search in Coon Valley

According to a social post from the Coon Valley Police Department, the Coon Valley Police...
According to a social post from the Coon Valley Police Department, the Coon Valley Police Department executed a drug-related search warrant Monday, Feb. 7 at a home on Lafollette Street in the Village of Coon Valley.(MGN)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VILLAGE OF COON VALLEY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are arrested after authorities executed a drug-related search in Vernon County.

According to a social post from the Coon Valley Police Department, the Coon Valley Police Department executed a drug-related search warrant Monday, Feb. 7 at a home on Lafollette Street in the Village of Coon Valley.

Authorities noted that multiple arrests had previously been made regarding people associated with the home. Following a short foot pursuit, 30-year-old Chrisler McClurg was arrested on a warrant for violation of parole on Monday, and he faces recommended charges of Resisting or Obstructing an officer and Possessing Drug Paraphernalia.

The social post from the Coon Valley Police Department says Methamphetamine was found during the search of the home. The Coon Valley Police Department says 31-year-old Jacob Hill was also arrested. He potentially faces two felony and two misdemeanor charges relating to methamphetamine, THC, and drug paraphernalia.

Authorities also noted that multiple drug-related items were confiscated from the home.

Assisting the Coon Valley Police Department were the Westby Police Department, Cashton Police Department, and Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 34-year-old woman allegedly stole money from Subway in Cornell.
Chippewa County woman charged with stealing over $50,000 from employer
25-year-old Trevor Plemon will be sentenced May 23.
Altoona man found guilty of vehicular homicide, OWI in 2020 crash
[FILE] Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser in the winter.
Minnesota man cited for OWI with 2-year-old passenger in Jackson County
Tammy and Cliff Webster, Powerball winners.
“A wonderful blessing”: Oneida couple claims Powerball jackpot
Leinenkugel’s nephew, Tony Bugher, will take over as president on Jan. 1, 2023.
Dick Leinenkugel to retire as president of Leinenkugel’s

Latest News

U.S. Capitol
Biden’s pick to combat anti-semitism gets Senate hearing after criticism of Sen. Johnson
UW Athletics denounces racist taunts aimed at its wrestler during Iowa match
Minnesota man cited for OWI with 2-year-old passenger in Jackson County
Minnesota man cited for OWI with 2-year-old passenger in Jackson County
The Pine River Fire Department said crews worked for 90 minutes to rescue a man trapped in a...
Man rescued from silo with severe injuries, life flighted to hospital