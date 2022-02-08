2 people arrested after drug-related search in Coon Valley

VILLAGE OF COON VALLEY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are arrested after authorities executed a drug-related search in Vernon County.

According to a social post from the Coon Valley Police Department, the Coon Valley Police Department executed a drug-related search warrant Monday, Feb. 7 at a home on Lafollette Street in the Village of Coon Valley.

Authorities noted that multiple arrests had previously been made regarding people associated with the home. Following a short foot pursuit, 30-year-old Chrisler McClurg was arrested on a warrant for violation of parole on Monday, and he faces recommended charges of Resisting or Obstructing an officer and Possessing Drug Paraphernalia.

The social post from the Coon Valley Police Department says Methamphetamine was found during the search of the home. The Coon Valley Police Department says 31-year-old Jacob Hill was also arrested. He potentially faces two felony and two misdemeanor charges relating to methamphetamine, THC, and drug paraphernalia.

Authorities also noted that multiple drug-related items were confiscated from the home.

Assisting the Coon Valley Police Department were the Westby Police Department, Cashton Police Department, and Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.

