Brie Mine: Valentine’s Day charcuterie classes

What could be more Wisconsin than saying I’m fondue of you, with a custom made board full of dairy favorites.
CLEAR WATER CHARCUTERIE #3
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Look gouda, feel gouda right? If you know your significant other loves food over flowers why not build the ultimate valentine’s charcuterie board.

Molly Dove, owner of Clear Water Charcuterie joins Hello Wisconsin Tuesday morning with tips and tricks to crafting the perfect go-to charcuterie board this Valentine’s Day.

Get a custom cheese board - Clear Water Charcuterie has custom boards and even hosts classes. Other local snackboard companies include Northwoods Grazing and 3rd & Vine.

CLEAR WATER CHARCUTERIE #2
CLEAR WATER CHARCUTERIE #1

SkyWarn 13 Weather: Hello Wisconsin (2/8/22)
