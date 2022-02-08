Buffalo County HHS Zoom meeting rescheduled due to hackers

BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A community meeting scheduled to be held on zoom Tuesday by the Buffalo County Department of Health and Human Services was hacked.

According to a release from the Buffalo County Department of Health and Human Services, the meeting was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, however, hackers were able to enter the meeting and override the host’s controls.

The release says that the hackers proceeded to deface the slideshow, use profane language, and engage in acts of nudity.

The community meeting is re-scheduled for Friday at 1:30 p.m. Buffalo County HHS apologizes for the issue and says it will be implementing additional security.

