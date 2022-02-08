Donation hopes to help Eau Claire Co. dog find a fur-ever family

EAU CLAIRE CO., Wis. (WEAU) -Every year more than six million animals are taken to shelters in the U.S. That’s according to the ASPCA.

One dog with special needs in Eau Claire County is getting a financial gift in hopes of helping her find her forever family.

Lola has been at the Eau Claire County Humane Association (ECCHA) since September.

“She definitely loves her treats,” said Shelley Janke, ECCHA’s Executive Director. “She loves to go on walks.”

For the most part Lola is like a lot of dogs.

However, she does have a few unique challenges.

“As you can tell, she has an injury to her eye.” Janke said. “She lost her eye in a kennel accident, and she is eight-years-old, and in addition to that, she also has a growth on her front leg.”

Janke said the shelter’s vets recommend not removing the growth due to concerns about how it would affect Lola’s balance especially with her eyesight already impacted by the eye she lost before coming to the shelter.

“The procedure to remove it, to understand it, would cause a lot of stress to her,” Janke said. “Not saying it couldn’t be done, but we’re also in a shelter situation here, and so it’s already a stressful situation.”

Sometimes pets with special needs get overlooked by potential adopters Janke said.

For one community member, Lola made an impact.

“She’s ready for adoption here at the humane society,” said Kevin Renley, an ECCHA volunteer, in a video promoting Lola’s adoption. “We’re offering a special deal with Lola. She gets free veterinary service for the next five years up to $15,000 if you take her home. She’s such a sweet girl.”

Renley is the president of the construction company Market & Johnson. He’s also the person who’s financing Lola’s vet bills.

Janke said since Renley couldn’t adopt her himself due to her needing a home without other pets, he made a hefty donation to help make sure she finds a new family.

“He absolutely fell in love with this dog,” Janke said. “He comes out here and volunteers regularly, and he really wants to see her go to a home.”

Right now Lola has a clean bill of health.

Janke said Renley hopes this donation will help ease any potential family’s financial concerns about adopting Lola.

If you are interested in adopting Lola, you’ll need to fill out her adoption application with ECCHA.

Lola needs a family without any other pets. She does well with kids, but shelter staff aren’t sure how she’ll do with young children.

