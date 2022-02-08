Advertisement

Driver cited for going 112 mph in Eau Claire County was ‘late for a party’

The driver’s license will be automatically suspended for 15 days upon conviction.
The Wisconsin State Patrol cited a driver for going 112 mph in Eau Claire County in February of...
The Wisconsin State Patrol cited a driver for going 112 mph in Eau Claire County in February of 2022.(Wisconsin State Patrol)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin State Patrol issued a citation to a driver for going 112 mph on an Eau Claire County freeway in February.

The person who was cited for speeding told the State Patrol they were “running late for a party,” according to a Facebook post.

The State Patrol said the driver’s citation for going more than 25 mph over the posted 70 mph speed limit means they will automatically have their license suspended for 15 days upon conviction, according to state statute. No other citations were issued to the driver.

In the post, the State Patrol added “The party will always be there. Please slow down and arrive alive.”

Recently, a trooper in Eau Claire County stopped a motorist for 112 mph in a posted 70 mph zone. When asked why they...

Posted by Wisconsin State Patrol on Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 34-year-old woman allegedly stole money from Subway in Cornell.
Chippewa County woman charged with stealing over $50,000 from employer
25-year-old Trevor Plemon will be sentenced May 23.
Altoona man found guilty of vehicular homicide, OWI in 2020 crash
Tammy and Cliff Webster, Powerball winners.
“A wonderful blessing”: Oneida couple claims Powerball jackpot
Leinenkugel’s nephew, Tony Bugher, will take over as president on Jan. 1, 2023.
Dick Leinenkugel to retire as president of Leinenkugel’s
Trucks and supporters travel down Bloor Street during a demonstration in support of a trucker...
Ottawa declares state of emergency over COVID-19 protests

Latest News

Marshfield Police said a 19-year-old man was taken into custody following a night on the run. ...
Stratford man in custody following chase, crash
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Burlington)
Vos fights attempts to ID deleted election probe records
Wisconsin Republicans have introduced a bill that would prohibit abortions if a fetal heartbeat...
Wisconsin GOP looks to block abortions if heartbeat detected
Ag Chat
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold (2/8/22)