Advertisement

English pub closing after more than 1,000 years

After more than 1,000 years, an English pub is closing its doors. (Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A pub claiming to be the oldest in Britain is closing.

Ye Olde Fighting Cocks in Saint Albans, just north of London, claims it’s been open since the year 793.

If that’s true, it means the establishment survived the Black Death plague that ravaged Europe.

The owner blames COVID-19 for making conditions too difficult to remain open.

Although, he admitted things were getting tough, even before the pandemic.

In fact, a quarter of the United Kingdom’s pubs closed between 2008 and 2018 as people ditched them to drink in restaurants or at home.

Ye Olde Fighting Cocks is named after the 11th century building it is located in, which used to host cock fights.

Guinness previously recognized the pub as the oldest in England.

The company rested the title in 2000 when it determined records that old are impossible to verify.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 34-year-old woman allegedly stole money from Subway in Cornell.
Chippewa County woman charged with stealing over $50,000 from employer
25-year-old Trevor Plemon will be sentenced May 23.
Altoona man found guilty of vehicular homicide, OWI in 2020 crash
Tammy and Cliff Webster, Powerball winners.
“A wonderful blessing”: Oneida couple claims Powerball jackpot
Leinenkugel’s nephew, Tony Bugher, will take over as president on Jan. 1, 2023.
Dick Leinenkugel to retire as president of Leinenkugel’s
Trucks and supporters travel down Bloor Street during a demonstration in support of a trucker...
Ottawa declares state of emergency over COVID-19 protests

Latest News

The EPA is considering updating biofuel blending requirements included in the renewable fuel...
Explainer: Clashing concerns over biofuel blending
A woman walks past near a logo of Kia Corporation at the Seoul Mobility Show in Goyang, South...
Park outside: Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to fire risk
FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2019, file photo, an Oscar statue appears at the 91st Academy Awards...
‘Power of the Dog’ tops Oscar noms with 12; ‘Dune’ nabs 10
Three former Minneapolis Police Officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng.
Police trainer testifies against officers in Floyd’s death