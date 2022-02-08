Advertisement

Explosion believed to have started home fire in Wood Co.

Crews battled a house fire Monday evening in Saratoga in Wood County.
Crews battled a house fire Monday evening in Saratoga in Wood County.(Tony Langfellow WSAW)
By Wyatt Heller
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WOOD CO., Wis. (WSAW) - Crews are battling a working house fire in Wood County Monday evening.

According to a Town of Rome Fire Department, the fire started after an explosion at a home on Winding Trail in Saratoga at about 6:45 Monday evening.

Numerous agencies responded to the fire.

The Wood County deputy says the homeowner was not there when the fire started. Because of the remote location, crews had to move vehicles out of the way to allow firefighters safe passage in to fight the blaze.

No injuries have been reported from the fire.

