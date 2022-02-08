Feed My People celebrates 40 years of serving western Wisconsin; Announces facility expansion

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Feed My People is celebrating four decades of growth and its continued mission to make sure no one goes hungry.

“Fast forward to today, we have over 270 agencies and program partners serving in 14 counties in west-central Wisconsin,” Feed My People executive director, Nancy Renkes said.

As part of its 40th-anniversary celebration, the non-profit announced an addition to its facility. The Hunger Action Center.

“We learned with the pandemic that we as Feed My People need to be always prepared to open up our door at a minute’s notice and distribute food out of it,” Renkes says. “While we won’t be doing that on a regular basis, if there were ever another catastrophic emergency, it would be something the Hunger Action Center would allow us to do.”

The 3,600 square foot addition will be built on the east side of Feed My People’s distribution center. Construction is estimated to begin this summer with the hopes of being completed by the end of the year.

“In addition to that, we’re looking to pilot two new programs to really better understand why people are in the position that they are to need to be in our line,” Renkes said.

One of those programs will work on creating strategies with communities to reduce food insecurities.

The other would allow for an online ordering platform.

“Most of us during the pandemic went online, ordered something and either had it delivered or pulled up in our car and had it put in our trunk,” Renkes said. “We would like to see if it would be better for people facing food insecurity if they had an option of online ordering at the food pantry they typically go to.”

Renkes says their annual Empty Bowl fundraiser also includes a 40th-anniversary commemorative bowl option.

The bowls for the fundraiser are made by local artists.

“It will be in a beautiful box,” Renkes said. “In that box will be a recipe and a secret ingredient for that recipe,” Renkes said.

Renkes says the amount of bowls already purchased is amazing and shows the support of communities in feeding its people.

Feed My People’s Empty Bowl fundraiser is a virtual event again this year. Bowls can be purchased through March 1st. You will be given a pick-up time between March 1st and March 3rd at Feed My People’s facility in Eau Claire.

