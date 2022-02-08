Advertisement

Gov. Evers awards over $82 million in Equitable Recovery Grants

Gov. Evers says in his release that funds were awarded to support community-based organizations working to increase equity and eliminate disparities in communities disproportionately affected by the pandemic statewide.(wsaw)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Tony Evers is announcing that more than $82 million in grants through the Equitable Recovery Grant Program have been awarded.

Gov. Evers says in his release that the funds were awarded to support community-based organizations working to increase equity, and eliminate disparities in communities disproportionately affected by the pandemic statewide. 

“From Beloit to Lac du Flambeau, the organizations receiving these grants have been on the frontlines of providing support to communities that have seen disparate outcomes throughout this pandemic, both in health and economic well-being,” Evers said. “We must continue to work together to make sure that as our state is recovering, every community and every family is recovering with us. That’s critical to ensuring our state’s long-term success and building a Wisconsin that works for everyone.”

According to a release from the Office of Gov. Evers, organizations receiving these funds include free and charitable clinics, health advocacy organizations, and community healthcare organizations providing healthcare, preventative care, mental and behavioral healthcare, and dental care. The locations of these organizations are in areas such as Waukesha, Milwaukee, Madison, Monroe, Appleton, Brown Deer, and Chippewa Falls.

A full list of grant awardees and additional information can be found on the here.

The release from the Office of Gov. Evers says the Equitable Recovery Grant Program is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration, with more than 100 grants being awarded statewide and ranging in size from $17,712.50 to a maximum of $1 million. Wisconsin residents can visit here to view pandemic-related assistance information.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

