Advertisement

Longfellow Special Education Teacher honored with Golden Apple Award

By Bob Gallaher
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Throughout the month of February, WEAU and the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation are honoring teachers and staff in the Eau Claire Area School District with Golden Apple awards. Tuesday visit takes us to Longfellow Elementary School to recognize a special education teacher.

Principal Sarah Fisher presented Sarah Duerre with the Golden Apple with her adoring students and family looking on. Sarah has been supporting kids for nearly 30 years. One of her many strengths is her ability to meet kids where they’re at in their academic journey.

“It’s just challenging for everybody, Special Ed is no different. I’m just very fortunate to be part of an incredible staff, we take a very team approach here so we have a great community and so we really support each other and that kind of makes all the difference. Certainly education there’s a lot of things that have changed but many things that have stayed the same, there’s still the kids that need to be taught and people show up and work hard and do their best every day so that’s what teachers do,” says Sarah Duerre.

Fisher praised Duerre for her dedication to her profession.

“(Sarah) plays a huge role in helping all kids succeed even those with extra struggles. And a lot of her focus is on students with behaviors so she does intense work, intense tiring work and she does it very well, day after day, year after year.”

Duerre and Longfellow Elementary will split $1,000 in grant funding from the Public Schools Foundation and Sarah will be receive a golden apple crystal at the awards banquet on April 14th.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 34-year-old woman allegedly stole money from Subway in Cornell.
Chippewa County woman charged with stealing over $50,000 from employer
25-year-old Trevor Plemon will be sentenced May 23.
Altoona man found guilty of vehicular homicide, OWI in 2020 crash
Tammy and Cliff Webster, Powerball winners.
“A wonderful blessing”: Oneida couple claims Powerball jackpot
Leinenkugel’s nephew, Tony Bugher, will take over as president on Jan. 1, 2023.
Dick Leinenkugel to retire as president of Leinenkugel’s
Trucks and supporters travel down Bloor Street during a demonstration in support of a trucker...
Ottawa declares state of emergency over COVID-19 protests

Latest News

Ag Chat
Ag Chat with Bob Bosold (2/8/22)
Golden Apple
Golden Apple Awards: Sarah Duerre - Longfellow Elementary (2/8/22)
CLEAR WATER CHARCUTERIE #3
CLEAR WATER CHARCUTERIE #3
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Hello Wisconsin (2/8/22)