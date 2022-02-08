Advertisement

Man charged in shooting outside Milwaukee high school

(MGN ONLINE)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - The suspect in a shooting that injured five people outside a Milwaukee high school was charged with six felonies Tuesday.

Thirty-four-year-old Devon J. A. Jobe, 34, of Milwaukee faces five counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of discharging a firearm in a school zone.

Jobe turned himself in Friday, three days after the shooting.

The five teens injured in the shooting were all hit by bullet fragments or suffered graze wounds.

One of the victims is Jobe’s niece.

Police say the fight began over a dispute on social media.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 34-year-old woman allegedly stole money from Subway in Cornell.
Chippewa County woman charged with stealing over $50,000 from employer
25-year-old Trevor Plemon will be sentenced May 23.
Altoona man found guilty of vehicular homicide, OWI in 2020 crash
[FILE] Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser in the winter.
Minnesota man cited for OWI with 2-year-old passenger in Jackson County
Tammy and Cliff Webster, Powerball winners.
“A wonderful blessing”: Oneida couple claims Powerball jackpot
Leinenkugel’s nephew, Tony Bugher, will take over as president on Jan. 1, 2023.
Dick Leinenkugel to retire as president of Leinenkugel’s

Latest News

Gov. Evers says in his release that funds were awarded to support community-based organizations...
Gov. Evers awards over $82 million in Equitable Recovery Grants
School zone
School Zone Safety Reminders
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (2/8/22)
Buffalo County HHS apologizes for the issue and says it will be implementing additional security.
Buffalo County HHS Zoom meeting rescheduled due to hackers
16-year-old Chance Peters was recently diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer.
Online auction to help Elk Mound teen fighting cancer