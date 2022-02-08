Advertisement

Man rescued from silo with severe injuries, life flighted to hospital

The Pine River Fire Department said crews worked for 90 minutes to rescue a man trapped in a...
The Pine River Fire Department said crews worked for 90 minutes to rescue a man trapped in a silo on Monday, February 7.(Pine River Fire Department)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF PINE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Pine River Fire Department said a man was severely injured while performing routine maintenance inside of a silo.

The call came in at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, February 7 for a man who was caught in the auger and traped 30 feet above the ground.

Crews on the scene called for a ladder truck from the City of Merrill so they could free the man from the top of the 50-foot silo. They also called for the Aspirus Medevac.

With the ladder truck, firefighters had to cut and widen the opening at the top of the silo. It took nearly 90 minutes to safely free the man and bring him down to the ground.

Paramedics then stabilized the man before transferring him to the waiting helicopter.

A post on the Pine River Fire Department Facebook page said, “Chief John Uttech noted that over a dozen volunteer and career firefighters were on the scene, four of which are certified fire instructors. None of them had ever seen, much less had ever heard of an actual recovery of a viable patient from an incident such as this. Uttech said if it were not for the tremendous teamwork on the scene this would have never had a positive ending.”

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 34-year-old woman allegedly stole money from Subway in Cornell.
Chippewa County woman charged with stealing over $50,000 from employer
25-year-old Trevor Plemon will be sentenced May 23.
Altoona man found guilty of vehicular homicide, OWI in 2020 crash
Tammy and Cliff Webster, Powerball winners.
“A wonderful blessing”: Oneida couple claims Powerball jackpot
Leinenkugel’s nephew, Tony Bugher, will take over as president on Jan. 1, 2023.
Dick Leinenkugel to retire as president of Leinenkugel’s
Trucks and supporters travel down Bloor Street during a demonstration in support of a trucker...
Ottawa declares state of emergency over COVID-19 protests

Latest News

Minnesota man cited for OWI with 2-year-old passenger in Jackson County
Minnesota man cited for OWI with 2-year-old passenger in Jackson County
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (2/8/22)
Marshfield Police said a 19-year-old man was taken into custody following a night on the run. ...
Stratford man in custody following chase, crash
The Wisconsin State Patrol cited a driver for going 112 mph in Eau Claire County in February of...
Driver cited for going 112 mph in Eau Claire County was ‘late for a party’