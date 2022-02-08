Menomonie School Board candidates participate in online forum

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The seven candidates hoping to be elected to the Menomonie Area School Board participated in an online forum Monday night.

The forum was sponsored by the League of Women Voters - Greater Chippewa Valley and the Menomonie Area Chamber of Commerce.

The top six vote getters in the upcoming February 15 primary will move on to the spring election on April 5. The top three finishers in April will win seats on the Menomonie School Board.

Topics discussed at the forum ranged from COVID mitigations to staff recruitment and retention to student achievement.

The seven candidates are: Rachel Henderson, Scott Parker, Jennifer Sakry, Abraham Smith, Dominique Stewart, David Styer and Brittany Weiker.

Click HERE to watch the candidate forum.

