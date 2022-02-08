Minnesota man cited for OWI with 2-year-old passenger in Jackson County

HIXTON, Wis. (WEAU) - A Minnesota man was taken into custody Monday for operating a vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance in Jackson County.

62-year-old Byron Howard of Minneapolis was stopped by the Wisconsin State Patrol on Interstate 94 westbound near the Highway 95 exit to Hixton at 3:19 p.m. Monday for speeding, according to a release.

A State Patrol trooper suspected Howard of driving under the influence with a child in the car and did field sobriety testing, leading to the arrest. Howard was cited for OWI, 1st offense. The 2-year-old passenger was left in the care of a family member that was also in the vehicle at the time of the arrest.

