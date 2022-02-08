Advertisement

Minnesota man cited for OWI with 2-year-old passenger in Jackson County

[FILE] Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser in the winter.
[FILE] Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser in the winter.(WSAW)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HIXTON, Wis. (WEAU) - A Minnesota man was taken into custody Monday for operating a vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance in Jackson County.

62-year-old Byron Howard of Minneapolis was stopped by the Wisconsin State Patrol on Interstate 94 westbound near the Highway 95 exit to Hixton at 3:19 p.m. Monday for speeding, according to a release.

A State Patrol trooper suspected Howard of driving under the influence with a child in the car and did field sobriety testing, leading to the arrest. Howard was cited for OWI, 1st offense. The 2-year-old passenger was left in the care of a family member that was also in the vehicle at the time of the arrest.

