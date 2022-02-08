Advertisement

Online auction to help Elk Mound teen fighting cancer

16-year-old Chance Peters was recently diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer.
By Maria Blough
Published: Feb. 8, 2022
ELK MOUND, Wis. (WEAU) -An online auction is hoping to help an Elk Mound teen and his family as he battles cancer.

Chance Peters is 16 years old.

Earlier this year he was diagnosed with a rare bone cancer which spreads quickly.

After hearing Chance’s story, community member Michael Jenson decided to do something.

For the next two weeks Jenson is collecting items to sell online.

“We’re donating a quarter beef from our farm,” Jenson said. “We’ve got churches donating quilts. We’ve got tickets for various events around the area.”

All proceeds from the auction will go to help Chance’s family.

Organizers are collecting items for donation now through Feb. 22.

The online auction starts Feb. 28 and is expected to run through March 14.

If you would like to donate an item, there are three drop off locations:

