Rare ‘golden crappie’ caught on Minnesota lake

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - I’ve been an angler since the younger days of a child with my father,” angler, Rick Konakowitz said.

Rick Konakowitz has been ice fishing for over 25 years last week, he caught something that he has never even seen before. A golden crappie on Clear Lake, near New Ulm.

“My first impression was that I thought that it was a little bit darker then I thought maybe it was a sunfish, but then I got it out of the hole and thought what the heck is this,” Konakowitz explained.

Konakowitz couldn’t believe his eyes when he pulled out his once-in-a-lifetime catch that he plans to display.

“I’ve never heard of anything like that so.”

He and his fiancée Tammy Wendland were as equally shocked by the amount of people who have reached out to them

“It was mostly the replies that I got was, ‘oh my gosh this is a rare fish and you should really hold onto that,” angler, Tammy Wendland stated.

“Got replies from Kansas City and from California already on this thing. I was like wow I didn’t expect it to grow like that,” Konakowitz said.

Fish geneticist for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Loren Miller, says this breed of fish isn’t something you see every day.

“They are kind of rare mutations so you have to have a couple of parents carrying them so they can produce them. Then they glow so obviously out in the wild there are a lot of big fish out there waiting to eat them so it is a surprise that many at all would make it to get that large that old.”

It’s an ‘Xanthic Crappie’ similar to albino animals this breed has some extra pigment and flash.

Miller says this might not be the last time we see this golden crappie around southern Minnesota.

“This fish probably had numerous brothers and sisters that were yellow, but were died or were eaten at a young age. So, none of them make it behind so it means those genes are in that lake too. Which means another one could show up at another time down the line.”

Konakowitz hopes his story resonates with those who are the future of fishing.

“I hope it inspires kids to come out and try fishing and maybe they willl get their chance to get something like that.”

