Shooting death emphasizing domestic violence resources in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A recent shooting death is leading community organizations to emphasize the available resources for domestic violence victims.

The La Crosse Police Department says 25-year-old Allison Rogers was shot and killed by 26-year-old Jordan Garcia on Feb. 2.

Garcia and a dog were also found dead at a residence on Charles Street, which police described as a “murder-suicide incident of Domestic Violence”.

Organizations like Great Rivers 2-1-1 want to remind anyone in a violent relationship that help is out there.

“Some people in many different types of situations don’t know where to start, and that’s the beauty of us,,” Supervisor Amy Kuester said. “You might not know what you need or where you need to go, but we can help you through that.”

Kuester is among those who connect callers to advocates like Ann Kappauf, who is the Executive Director of the New Horizons Shelter and Outreach Center.

“We’ll do safety planning with them, if they are in a physically abusive situation, we’ll offer shelter out to them,” Kappauf detailed. “We also have community services available, so they can come in, and we can help them understand how the abuser uses power and control over their life.”

New Horizons has a 24/7 crisis line that victims can call at 608-791-2600.

Gundersen Health System’s Domestic Abuse and Sexual Assault Program also has a 24/7 crisis line at 608-775-5950.

Victim Advocate Erin Collins says there are people on the other line who are willing to help, but some victims are in situations where they’re afraid to make contact.

“Victims remain in relationships for financial reasons, children are often used as leverage,” Collins explained. “Housing is a huge concern with the rent prices, especially in the La Crosse area, going up.”

No matter their concerns, Collins hopes the resources that can be found across the community will empower victims to reach out.

“Even when you think that there isn’t any help, there are people who are trained professionals who are out there,” Collins said. “We want to make sure people don’t end up in these situations where there’s a lethal engagement, and somebody’s hurt or killed.”

Anyone that’s fearful of physical violence from their partner is also urged to call 9-1-1.

