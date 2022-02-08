Advertisement

Stratford man in custody following chase, crash

Marshfield Police said a 19-year-old man was taken into custody following a night on the run. ...
Marshfield Police said a 19-year-old man was taken into custody following a night on the run. It all ended Tuesday, Feb. 8 when a van crashed into a police squad.(WSAW)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - A 19-year-old man is in custody after a series of incidents that started late Monday evening and ended Tuesday morning, with a vehicle crashing into a Marshfield Police squad car.

According to a press release, police were called to a home on 800 block of E. Harrison St. in Marshfield just before 10:00 p.m. Monday for a report of a man pointing a gun at two people inside the home and threatening to kill them. The suspect, a 19-year-old Stratford man, left the scene before officers arrived.

Marshfield police received additional information indicating the suspect went to a home a short distance away in the 1300 block of N. Peach St. Police say the suspect pointed a gun at a woman inside that residence as well. The suspect also left that scene before officers arrived. Law enforcement from the area continued to search for the suspect throughout Monday night and into Tuesday morning.

Just before 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, Marshfield police were informed the suspect may be headed toward Marshfield. Marshfield police located the suspect’s vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The suspect pulled his vehicle over on the 1900 block of N. Peach St. Officer communicated with the suspect for about 20 minutes, but he would not comply or surrender. The suspect started to drive away. Officers attempted a pursuit intervention technique and the suspect crashed into a parked Marshfield police car.

The suspect was taken into custody. Police say numerous charges will be referred to both the Wood and Marathon County District Attorney’s Offices.

Police say all of the people involved in these incidents were acquainted with each other and were not random acts.

