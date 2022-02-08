Advertisement

Teddy bear lost at Milwaukee airport waiting to be reunited with its family

PHOTOS: A teddy bear that was left at the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport is waiting for its family. (Source: CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (CNN) - Milwaukee’s airport needs your help trying to find the family of a teddy bear.

Airport officials say it likely belongs to a person traveling in or out of the city Jan. 4.

This particular teddy bear is extra special because it is given to children who are born with congenital heart defects.

While the stuffed animals waits for its family, it is enjoying the airport and has even made some new friends like Violet, another stuffed animal that has been left behind.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 34-year-old woman allegedly stole money from Subway in Cornell.
Chippewa County woman charged with stealing over $50,000 from employer
25-year-old Trevor Plemon will be sentenced May 23.
Altoona man found guilty of vehicular homicide, OWI in 2020 crash
Tammy and Cliff Webster, Powerball winners.
“A wonderful blessing”: Oneida couple claims Powerball jackpot
Leinenkugel’s nephew, Tony Bugher, will take over as president on Jan. 1, 2023.
Dick Leinenkugel to retire as president of Leinenkugel’s
Trucks and supporters travel down Bloor Street during a demonstration in support of a trucker...
Ottawa declares state of emergency over COVID-19 protests

Latest News

FILE - Second gentleman Doug Emhoff speaks at the annual NGA Spouses Breakfast at the Kennedy...
Emhoff whisked out of event following reported bomb threat
FILE - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill,...
Congress moves to end forced arbitration for sex misconduct
According to a social post from the Coon Valley Police Department, the Coon Valley Police...
2 people arrested after drug-related search in Coon Valley
President Joe Biden on Tuesday spoke about Tritium's plans to build a manufacturing facility in...
Company to build plant for electric vehicle charging stations in Tennessee
Minnesota man cited for OWI with 2-year-old passenger in Jackson County
Minnesota man cited for OWI with 2-year-old passenger in Jackson County